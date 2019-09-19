This is a two-way street for coaching story lines.
For Brown, it’s a battle against the school where he started his head coaching career. He coached the Mountaineers for one season, in 1983, before becoming the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.
For Drinkwitz, he returns to the Triangle, where he spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at N.C. State.
There are more than a few App State connections on the UNC sideline: Lonnie Galloway, UNC’s receivers coach, was an assistant at App State during the I-AA national championship years from 2005 to 2007; O-line coach Stacy Searels coached at App State from 1994 to 2000; Sparky Woods, the man who replaced Brown as App State’s head coach in 1984, is a senior adviser to the head coach; Mario Acitelli, a special teams analyst, played offensive line at App State; defensive analyst Preston Mason was a student assistant at App State; and John Mark Hamilton, UNC’s director of player personnel, spent 12 years at App State before joining the Tar Heels program.
