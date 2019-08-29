FBC KEYDRICK GORDON

Keydrick Gordon (18) of East Tennessee State grabs a hold of running back Neil Cornatzer (31) of App State during the teams' game in 1999. App State and East Tennessee State played against each other as members of the Southern Conference. Their last meeting came in 2003.

Welcome back to Boone, East Tennessee State.

ETSU is an old Southern Conference rival for Appalachian State. The two programs have gone in different directions since those days. The Mountaineers made the leap up to the Sun Belt Conference and FBS play in 2014.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, shuttered the football team in 2003 and revived it in 2015. Last year, they appeared in the FCS playoffs after going 8-4 in the regular season.

The team is led by Randy Sanders, now in his second season with the Buccaneers. Sanders was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida State during the 2013 season when the Seminoles won the BCS National Championship, tutoring Jameis Winston en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

App State leads the overall series 31-14-1, winning the last game of the series in 2003, a 21-17 victory in Boone.

