Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz of Appalachian State is three games into his head-coaching career at the college level. Despite having so few games under his belt, he knows each game is different and that adjustments must be made.

Drinkwitz now has three games in his college head coaching career. While he often brings up his time as a seventh-grade coach in Arkansas and the wealth of experience that came with it, the last month has immersed him into all the gameday responsibilities that come with being a head coach.

In all three games, the Mountaineers nursed leads. In the last two, Appalachian took on different counter strikes and managed to leave victorious in both.

For Drinkwitz, even now, there’s still adjustments to be made.

“I don’t know if you’re ever comfortable with anything,” Drinkwitz said. “Every game is different, every game has got new challenges, different things. I wasn’t necessarily comfortable on the sidelines going through all the things we had to go through Saturday, but I just try to focus on the moment, be in the moment and prepare as best I can.”

