BOONE — Appalachian State is now 2 for 2 on Sun Belt Conference championship games.
The No. 21-ranked Mountaineers rolled through Louisiana on Saturday in a 45-38 victory, pouncing early and never relenting. It's the second straight year the two have played in the Sun Belt title game, and the second-consecutive season the Ragin' Cajuns (11-2) were outmatched. App State won the inaugural title game in 2018, 30-19.
App State benefited from a three-touchdown performances from game MVP Darrynton Evans, a rushing attack that powered for 267 yards and a defense that forced three turnovers.
The Mountaineers have now won at least a share of the last four Sun Belt championships. That includes the conference’s two championship games, which were both held in Boone.
Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the Mountaineers’ 12th victory of 2019:
First Quarter
What could have gone better?
On the Mountaineers’ first drive, they connected on two-straight third downs. That last one, a third-and-15, turned into a 58-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Zac Thomas to Evans.
App State’s first defensive series ended with a forced fumble and recovery by nose tackle E.J. Scott, setting up a series where Evans scored again on an 8-yard run. Evans added his third touchdown of the quarter soon after, catching a 4-yard pass from Thomas. The Mountaineers converted on two fourth-down attempts that possession to take a 21-point advantage.
In 12 regular season games, Evans scored multiple touchdowns in seven of them. That includes four games of at least three touchdowns.
Louisiana closed out the quarter with its first score, a 37-yard completion from quarterback Levi Lewis to Peter LeBlanc that made it a 21-7 App State lead.
Second Quarter
In the first quarter, it was Evans. In the second, it was a few others that churned behind the Mountaineers' offensive line.
First, Marcus Williams broke free for a 29-yard touchdown. Then Daetrich Harrington — who missed six games and returned during the season finale against Troy — ripped loose a 25-yard score.
By halftime, App State had rushed for 224 on 31 carries, a 7.2 yard-per-carry average. Harrington had 65 yards through two quarters, followed Evans (61) and Williams (57).
Louisiana found two scoring plays in the quarter. A goal-line run fake gave Lewis an easy 1-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Mitchell. The Ragin’ Cajuns also got a 53-yard field goal from Stevie Artigue with 3 seconds remaining. Artigue missed a 39-yarder earlier in the quarter.
Third Quarter
While the App State offense went silent, the defense put on a show.
The Mountaineers forced turnovers on back-to-back drives. Outside linebacker Noel Cook forced a fumble at the App State 29, halting Louisiana as safety Desmond Franklin scooped up the loose ball.
App State didn’t score there, so the defense took it one step further the next UL drive. On a second-and-8 at the Ragin’ Cajuns 11, App State safety Josh Thomas intercepted Lewis for a 16-yard touchdown return.
Louisiana still made noise later on, scoring again out of another play-action set from 1 yard out.
Thomas, the Mountaineers starting quarterback, was sacked late in the quarter, fumbling the ball to give Louisiana the ball 12 yards from the end zone. But App State held them off, finishing with a Demetrius Taylor sack paired with intentional grounding on Lewis. The Ragin’ Cajuns missed a 52-yard field goal on the fruitless drive. Thomas was fine and returned to the game on the following series and the quarter ended with a 42-24 App State lead.
Fourth Quarter
All the Mountaineers had to do was cruise in their win. They tacked on a field goal with 8:16 remaining, a 35-yard kick by Chandler Staton.
Louisiana made a game of it at the end, scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes. But App State warded off a final onside kick to clinch their championship.
The 12 victories under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz is the most in an FBS season for the Mountaineers program, which joined the Sun Belt in 2019.
App State has won at least nine games in every season since 2015, and that includes at least 10 wins in four of the last five.
Now the Mountaineers look toward bowl season. The program has won four straight bowl games — the Camellia Bowl in 2015 and 2016, the Dollar General Bowl in 2017 and the New Orleans Bowl in 2018.
