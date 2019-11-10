Hey everyone,
I'm getting right to the point here. What a game in Columbia on Saturday.
That wasn't a sneak-up-from-behind win by App State over South Carolina. That was one where the Mountaineers took control early and never let go. Two Power-Five wins for a first-year college football coach isn't bad.
Now it got dicey in the end — especially since UofSC receiver Bryan Edwards nearly had a touchdown to end the game — but so much credit goes to the Mountaineers defense. Their physicality was unrelenting. I'm still in awe of the way they played.
Let me tell you how the last few minutes of the game went for me: For the first time all season, I left the press box early and went down to the field. More often than not at Power-Five schools, my credential can only get me on the field during the last five minutes of the game. So with App State up 11, I hopped on the elevator.
I'm so glad I did for two reasons: One, it made me realize how big Williams-Brice Stadium is. It is also gorgeous, by the way.
Secondly, it really let me feel the atmosphere. The place pulsed as App State closed in on a win, it came back to life when South Carolina found a late score and it nearly exploded a few times when a couple App State defensive plays nearly clinched a victory.
Once the clock read 0:00, I was looking around for some of App State's players. Akeem Davis-Gaither walked by me, rubbing his head and in almost a stupor. "This is crazy, man," I think I heard him say as he dapped up a teammate.
Baer Hunter walked around with a black sign held above his head that read "APP" in yellow letters. At one point, he realized he lost his helmet. He didn't seem too concerned about it.
And then there was Collin Reed, who gave one of the best postgame answers I've ever heard about how he took in the 20-15 win. You can read more about him and that magnificent quote here. It's worth it, I promise.
I'm always going to remember that game because, going in, the matchup didn't matter. It was a non-conference game and, frankly, has little to do with the next three weeks. App State made it matter. The Mountaineers forced people to look at them again as they start their final push for another Sun Belt Conference championship.
This is really something I hope you fans are enjoying right now. This is a height that ranks right up there with some of the highest you've ever seen.
I know I'm enjoying it as a guy just wandering around as a spectator.
What a game.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
