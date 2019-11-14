This is not a newsletter about App State athletics.
OK, it is a little bit. Before I get started, here are some stories from the week:
- Here are five things to know about App State's matchup with Georgia State.
- Had a cool convo recently with App State kicker Chandler Staton on his big field goals vs. South Carolina.
- In some basketball news, App State beat East Carolina by playing its best late in the game. That's a big step for the program.
- And the Mountaineers appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. It's been the year of the rankings for App State.
Now, to my purpose for today. I want to talk to you about a few gestures that put a lump in my throat.
On Wednesday morning, I was getting settled into my usual spot at Local Lion. I was sipping on coffee, staring at doughnuts and trying my best not to buy one (I can proudly attest my willpower won out). Then I realized I had been in Boone during each of the last three days. Let's recap that. I went up to Boone on Monday for Eli Drinkwitz's press conference and interviewed some other folks. On Tuesday, I came up to cover App State basketball. And Wednesday, I was up there for football practice.
So while sitting at my computer, I shared that fact. I also included links to the stories I'd written during that time. To top it off, I included one more link: a way to purchase a digital subscription to the Journal.
I wasn't begging for support, just throwing it out there in case someone wanted to subscribe and, in a smaller way, support what I'm doing. I was shocked by the response. Four people signed up. I was absolutely floored. I told my wife about it late yesterday afternoon, and frankly, it choked me up a bit. I couldn't believe it.
Reporters do this often — "Hey here's something I wrote that I'm proud of, maybe you'd like to subscribe?" — and it wasn't the first time for me either. But I'd never seen a response like that.
Four people may not seem like a lot to you, but it means the world to me and what I do. Newspapers all over the nation are scrambling for ways to survive, and that future is dependent on digital subscribers. The Journal can use every bit of support.
So hear me out: Consider a digital subscription. It costs $3.95 for the first three months. And if my work doesn't convince you that it's worth keeping when it bumps up (to $8.95 a month, which is still very affordable), then I tried my best and I thank you for the test run.
I work hard because I enjoy my job, but I also work hard for you all. This isn't a plea, this is a reminder that no one provides coverage of App State like the Journal does. And three years in now, my reporting is only going to get better. Frankly, that's what you all deserve.
Thank you for letting me hop on this soapbox. If you decide to subscribe, please let me know (like, send me a screenshot or a DM or email or something). And if you don't want to, reach out to me and let me know why. The more I understand the situation for you, the better things get in the future.
But I just have to say again how much those subscriptions yesterday meant to me. The App State fan base has only shown me care since I hopped on this beat, even during the times when I'm not writing about good topics. You all are the best, and you deserve my best work every day.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
