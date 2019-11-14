Georgia State's offensive coordinator is someone App State fans should recognize.
Brad Glenn, an App State assistant for seven seasons, is in his first year with the Panthers program. He's working under Elliott, a former App State coworker, and has the Georgia State offense rolling.
Georgia State ranks No. 6 in FBS in rushing offense (274.7 yards per game), No. 14 in total offense (485 yards per game) and is tied for No. 23 in scoring offense (36 points per game).
Glenn coached tight ends at App State in 2005 and then coached the slot receivers for the following three seasons. He finished his Appalachian tenure by overseeing quarterbacks from 2009 to 2011.
Glenn spent the past seven seasons at Western Carolina with former App State assistant Mark Speir. Elliott, Speir and Glenn were on staff for all three of App State's Division I-AA national titles from 2005 to 2007.
