Coach Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Appalachian State in December 2018. After all that time, he finally gets to coach his team in a game.

This is the first game for Drinkwitz as a head coach. Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know this.

Should Drinkwitz’s debut follow the recent trend of new Mountaineers coaches, he’s set up for a win on Saturday. The previous four coaches in Appalachian history have alternated debut wins and losses.

Mack Brown beat Wake Forest, 27-25, to start his lone season with the Mountaineers in 1983. Sparky Woods lost to Clemson, 40-7, in 1984. Jerry Moore opened his tenure with a 43-7 route of Gardner-Webb in 1989. And Satterfield went to Montana and left with a 30-6 defeat in the 2013 season.

So what does this mean for Saturday? Absolutely nothing. But Drinkwitz starts with a super-winnable opener.

