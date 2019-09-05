Injuries suck.
That will probably be the easiest and simplest sentence I write all football season.
It's a shame they can't be avoided easier. Players can do mobility exercises and stretches. They can use heat packs or ice bathes. But injuries are unavoidable nonetheless.
Sometimes I wish they could be turned off, like playing a dynasty mode in a sports video game, so their talent can shine. That's just not the real world though.
It's an unfortunate truth that Appalachian State learned this week with the announcement of Cam Peoples' ACL tear. Cam, a redshirt freshman running back, redshirted last year and waited for his big break. He has so much promise and talent. Unfortunately, that's all been sidelined after just three carries.
You hate to watch it, from the stands or from the press box. And as a person who's interacted with him a few times, I hate it for a kid like Cam, just like I did for Jalin Moore and all the guys before him.
I got to interview Cam for the first time at media day, and the guy is magnetic. He was really fun to talk to, really engaging, and just generally excited to be playing college football. Now, I know this isn't the end of the road for him. He'll be back next year with a vengeance, I'm sure. And I'll admit this is selfish, but the 2019 season just lost a very unique voice.
It's the same scenario with Chris Willis, who sustained a lower-leg injury in a non-contact scenario. Coach Eli Drinkwitz opened App State's media day on Aug. 1 sharing the news that Chris wouldn't appear at all. Chris is one of my favorite interviews on the team.
This Mountaineers team is full of guys worth talking to. I can probably count the bad interview experiences I've had during my three seasons on the beat with one hand. But I always think it's important to recognize the players who make my job enjoyable. Those two are at the top of the list.
This week is Charlotte week, and I know plenty of you fans are frothing at the mouth to hang another big win on the 49ers. Here are five things to know about this Saturday's game.
I will say, however, that after attending Coach Will Healy's press conference on Tuesday, I came away very impressed. I can get why there's more excitement around that program than ever before.
App State is a week away from an off week, giving it the chance to rest and recover. I think I speak for everyone inside and outside the program when I say that I hope I can avoid those out-for-the-season stories for a while.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
