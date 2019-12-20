MOBILE, Ala. — Justin Forrest had a season-high 32 points as the Appalachian State basketball team defeated South Alabama 81-71 on Thursday night.
Forrest made nine of 10 foul shots. He added six assists.
The game marked the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams. Appalachian State (7-4) will play at Troy on Saturday.
Isaac Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Appalachian State.
Appalachian State trailed 39-37 at halftime but outscored the Jaguars 44-32 in the second half.
