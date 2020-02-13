The Appalachian State women’s basketball defeated South Alabama 71-59 on Education Day in the Holmes Center.
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers had four players in double figures. Pre Stanley set the tone early, scoring 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half on 7-of-12 shooting with four assists. App State got its fourth win in the past five games, improving to 8-15 overall (5-7 Sun Belt).
The big play
Lainey Gosnell poured in 15 points (13 in the second half) and tied a career high with 11 rebounds (six offensive) for her first double-double of the season and the third of her career.
Stars
South Alabama: Savannah Jones 19 points, 4 rebounds; Shaforia Kines 19 points, 3 assists.
Appalachian State: Pre Stanley 19 points, 4 assists; Lainey Gosnel 15 points, 11 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 10 points, 15 rebounds.
Records
South Alabama: 12-12, 7-5 Sun Belt.
Appalachian State: 8-15, 5-7 Sun Belt.
Up next
South Alabama: Saturday at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Appalachian State: Saturday vs. Troy, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.