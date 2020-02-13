App State athletics logo

The Appalachian State women’s basketball defeated South Alabama 71-59 on Education Day in the Holmes Center.

Why the Mountaineers won

The Mountaineers had four players in double figures. Pre Stanley set the tone early, scoring 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half on 7-of-12 shooting with four assists. App State got its fourth win in the past five games, improving to 8-15 overall (5-7 Sun Belt).

The big play

Lainey Gosnell poured in 15 points (13 in the second half) and tied a career high with 11 rebounds (six offensive) for her first double-double of the season and the third of her career.

Stars

South Alabama: Savannah Jones 19 points, 4 rebounds; Shaforia Kines 19 points, 3 assists.

Appalachian State: Pre Stanley 19 points, 4 assists; Lainey Gosnel 15 points, 11 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 10 points, 15 rebounds.

Records

South Alabama: 12-12, 7-5 Sun Belt.

Appalachian State: 8-15, 5-7 Sun Belt.

Up next

South Alabama: Saturday at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State: Saturday vs. Troy, 2 p.m.

