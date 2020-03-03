App State athletics logo

Appalachian State 61, UL Monroe 57

Why the Mountaineers won

With just over a minute left in the game and a 58-54 lead, Appalachian State's Isaac Johnson got a steal that led to a O'Showen Williams jumper, which came after the Mountaineers ran 30 seconds off the clock. With the two-possession deficit and time against them, the Warhawks forced a series of tough 3-point attempts that didn't land, securing Mountaineers' win at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Mountaineers held a 27-22 halftime lead, but were outscored in the second half 35-34. The game had nine lead changes.

Appalachian State concludes the regular season at 17-14, 11-9 in Sun Belt play.

Stars

Appalachian State: Isaac Johnson 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Adrian Delph 12 points; O'Showen Williams 9 points, 7 rebounds.

UL Monroe: Tyree White 16 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists; Youry White 11 points, 12 rebounds; Michael Ertel 10 points, 6 rebounds.

