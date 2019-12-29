CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The voice in the huddle might have been a different one, but that was about the only noticeable difference in A&T's first men's basketball game without Coach Jay Joyner on the bench.
The Aggies absorbed a 95-64 loss to Illinois at the State Farm Center for their fifth consecutive defeat, but today's contest was more about showing that A&T would continue to uphold the standards it has shown under Joyner's leadership than it was about the final result.
From that viewpoint, Willie Jones' first game in charge at A&T was a complete success.
“It's business as usual,” Jones said. “This program was built from the bottom four years ago, and it's not about plays, it's about players. We're going to worry less about plays and give these guys the confidence to go out and play.”
Joyner has been suspended indefinitely by athletics director Earl Hilton, getting notification late in the afternoon of Christmas Eve. The school in a news release did not specify the reason and said Hilton would have no further comment on the suspension “until the personnel matter is resolved." Jones on Friday was announced as the acting head coach.
The Aggies (3-11) weren't lacking for confidence, even in facing the heavily favored Fighting Illini (9-4) and their 7-foot, 290-pound center Kofi Cockburn. Despite facing the top rebounding team in the nation, A&T never backed down, even holding the rebounding edge for much of the second half before a flurry of offensive boards allowed the Illini to pull away in that category.
“We're confident in the locker room and we're ready for conference,” said A&T senior forward Ronald Jackson, who finished with 10 points and was one of three Aggies in double figures. “I feel like honestly, everybody's beatable. We're not going to face too many people who are 7-foot and 290, so it's good preparation, but we can't let our foot off the gas.”
Letting their foot off the gas seems unlikely after what the Aggies have been through. Besides Joyner's suspension, A&T has already faced the usual non-conference nightmare of playing just about any larger-conference foe who's willing to bring them in and dealing with the resulting on-court adversity, which has forged a cohesive unit that believes it's ready for the MEAC.
“That's something we focused on early in the preseason, being one and being together, because that's what it's going to take to win night in and night out in our league,” Jones said. “I think these guys have really stayed together and stayed pretty positive.
“We've got one non-Division I game when we get back (to Greensboro), and then we've got some unfinished business in the MEAC. We're excited to get back in the Corbett Center and redeem ourselves from the last time we were in the Corbett Center. We owe something to Aggie Nation.”
Jackson declined to comment on anything related to Joyner's absence, but did say that losing Joyner wouldn't affect how the Aggies approach the rest of the season. If anything, he believes the situation will only improve A&T's accountability to itself.
“We need to police each other and make sure that nobody's stepping out of line,” Jackson said. “We do have one less coach, but we can still push each other and get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.