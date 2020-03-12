Today's games
No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Florida Need to know: Florida State lost only two of its last 10 regular seasons games. One of those defeats came from Duke. The other came from Clemson. Al-Amir Dawes hit a game-winning layup in a 70-69 home win on Feb. 29. The Tigers go for it again Thursday. No. 5 N.C. State vs. No. 4 Duke Need to know: N.C. State beat Duke by 22 at home. Duke beat N.C. State by 19 at home. Maybe a neutral court means a closer game? Blue Devils reserve Justin Robinson is coming off the game of his life, hitting four 3-pointers in a victory over UNC. No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Virginia Need to know: In the lone matchup of the two schools, Virginia edged out Notre Dame, 50-49. John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Irish, while Mamadi Diakite had 20 points in that win.
No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Louisville
Need to know: The last time these two met, Louisville blew them out. Syracuse got a 27-point outing from all-ACC first teamer Elijah Hughes on Wednesday. Looking back at Wednesday Clemson 69, Miami 64: Miami nearly pulls off a late rally, but Clemson lives on to see another game. N.C. State 73, Pitt 58: Devon Daniels scored 23 points in 30 minutes with 9-of-14 shooting. A strong night for the redshirt junior. Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58: Five Notre Dame players scored at least 10 points in a game where the Irish never looked out of control. Syracuse 81, UNC 53: The Tar Heels shook off a sluggish start but managed to fall in a hole before halftime. Then Syracuse closed the first half on a 15-0 run that set up its easy win. Scene . . . Clemson rocked a 10-point lead with less than a minute to play, but somehow, Miami weaseled back in. At their worst, the Tigers saw the lead evaporate to 68-64, then turned the ball over during an inbound play and fouled on the layup that followed. Fortunately for them, Miami’s Anthony Walker missed both free throws. Markell Johnson set things off early for N.C. State. The Wolfpack’s first basket came from a Johnson steal at the top of the key, which he turned into a one-handed tomahawk dunk. He later linked with Daniels for a thunderous alley-oop. North Carolina fans exiting the Coliseum — some of the last fans to see college basketball this this season — as a “Let’s go Orange” chant began grow. The Tar Heel nightmare is over. . . . and Heard
“It's definitely going to be different. Coach said it's going to be more like a scrimmage than it is an actual game. But we can't have that mindset, we have to come out and play like our lives are on the line still. We play for the fans, it's going to be, not sad, but just a little bit of a different environment. Our families are usually here and it's a little bit easier to play and a little bit more energy in the building, but we have to bring our own energy and just play the way we play,” T.J. Gibbs, Notre Dame guard, on the lack of fans for the rest of the ACC Tournament.
“We can't control the future. Obviously it's at the back of our heads, and that's obviously the ultimate goal to be playing for, but one game at a time, and we'll get ready for the game tomorrow,” C.J. Bryce, N.C. State guard, on the team’s chances for the NCAA Tournament.
“This season I have witnessed more crazy endings in our league and in other leagues than I've ever seen before. . . . So, so many things can happen in a very short period of time,” Jim Larrañaga, Miami coach.
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels hangs on to the rim after dunking on Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens puts up a shot as he is defended by N.C. State's Manny Bates and Braxton Beverly at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems yells out after he was fouled going to the basket in the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Au'diese Toney has his shot blocked by N.C. State's Manny Bates at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk puts up a shot as Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defends at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels puts up a shot under the basket as Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie defends at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State fans question a call by officials at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton ends up with the ball on his head after losing control of it for a moment as N.C. State's Devon Daniels applies pressure at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk avoids fouling Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson as he takes a shot at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his players at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's mascot makes a wolf sign at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly takes a shot at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly slides into the press table after being fouled at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels celebrates with Danny Dixon near the end of the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce is gets doubled teamed by Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Xavier Johnson at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels grabs a rebound during the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels scores two of his game-high 23 points in the Wolfpack’s 73-58 win over Pitt in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.
Andrew Dye/BH Media
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots a three over Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) celebrates after scoring a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) controls a rebound under pressure from Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney (5) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots a three over Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney (5) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) shoots over N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots as he is fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) drives to the basket on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots after Pittsburgh was charged for a flagrant foul on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) shoots over Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) drives into defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) grabs a rebound over Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack in the second half of their second round ACC Tournament game against Pittsburgh at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts objects to an official on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) passes around the trap on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) celebrates late in the Wolfpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) laughs with his teammates on the bench late in the Woflpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) laughs with his teammates on the bench late in the Woflpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) looks to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) looks to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) shoots a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) shoots under defense from N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack during their game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dribbles into defense from N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) shoots over N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) handles the ball under pressure from N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Ryan Murphy (24) passes under pressure from N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) shoots as he is fouled by N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) is fouled by N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
An N.C. State fan and a Carolina fan watch the Wolfpack's game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts laughs with an official on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) wrestles Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) for a loose ball on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) blocks a shot from Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) grabs a rebound over Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) is congratulated by fans after the Wolfpack defeated Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
