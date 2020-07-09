GREENSBORO — While the ACC is considering options regarding football amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has yet to follow the lead of the Big Ten in reverting to a conference-only schedule.
"We are preparing for a number of different scenarios," Amy Yakola, chief of external affairs for the ACC, wrote via text. "Have been for a long time. No decisions have been made beyond what was announced this morning."
Earlier in the day, the ACC announced that no fall sports competition would be held before Sept. 1.
The Big Ten decided this afternoon to limit all fall sports teams to league-only games.
"If the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports," the Big Ten's statement read. "Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."
