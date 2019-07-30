This year's Winston-Salem Open will feature an exhibition match between 15-year-old Wimbledon sensation Cori "Coco" Gauff and No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty.
The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Stadium Court prior to the men's round-three singles and doubles quarterfinals.
“We have two of the biggest names in women’s professional tennis and two of the most popular players in women’s professional tennis,” said Winston-Salem Open tournament director Bill Oakes. “We think this exhibition will be a big hit with our fans.”
Oakes says the Barty's team, is familiar with Winston-Salem given their experience with the men's event.
"They believed our courts and facilities, good restaurants and golf courses made Winston Salem the perfect place for Ash to prepare for the US Open. It was a very easy and pleasant conversation with Ashleigh’s team," he said.
Gauff, from Delray Beach, Fla., made a splash at Wimbledon, when she routed Venus Williams in the first round and won two more matches to advance into the second week.
She’s formerly the No. 1 junior in the world and won the 2018 French Open Junior Girls title. She is limited because of her age as to the number of WTA events she can play in, but those rules don’t apply to exhibitions like this one.
Tickets to the WTA exhibition match start at $35 and are ow available online at WinstonSalemOpen.com/tickets.