It’s a question Bill Oakes hears often: When might there be a women’s side of the Winston-Salem Open?
The tournament director said it’s an ongoing discussion for the event, which will return for its ninth installment in August. But Oakes and company pushed into that conversation further on Tuesday, when the tournament announced it will hold its debut women’s exhibition match on Aug. 21.
“This is our first women’s exhibition,” Oakes said, “and so we felt like we needed to make sure whatever we put forth was a reasonably, high-quality match.”
That hope will be delivered as top-ranked women’s player Ashleigh Barty will face national darling Cori “Coco” Gauff in a two-set match that will appear in the thick of men’s competition. The pairing will take the court at 7 p.m. before the men's singles and doubles quarterfinals matches.
In the last two months, Barty has won the French Open (on June 8) and advanced to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon (losing to Alison Riske on July 8).
Gauff rocketed onto the scene with a stunning run through the women's singles draw in London. The 15-year-old beat Venus Williams in straight sets during the opening round of Wimbledon and then won a three-set match against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the second round. Her time in the tournament ended in the third round with a loss to Simona Halep, who is now ranked No. 4 in the world.
“To be able to feature the world’s No. 1 player against arguably one of the hottest players in tennis right now in Cori Gauff, it is really special for the tournament, for the area and for our fans,” Oakes said.
The conversations with the two players happened at different times. With Gauff, Oakes said the Winston-Salem Open connected with her after the Wimbledon success. Often times, Oakes said, lining up players for appearances can come down to luck. That came into play with Gauff.
Barty, on the other hand, and Oakes connected at Wimbledon about securing her appearance in Winston-Salem. Turns out, she had some familiarity with the men’s tournament, which is an ATP World Tour 250 event and is part of the U.S. Open Series. Barty’s agent, according to Oakes, represents a few players who competed in previous tournaments.
“When people talk about how everything in life, how things are connected, this is a great example of the hospitality that we showed with the men made a difference in us getting the conversation off the ground with the women,” Oakes said.
The Winston-Salem Open starts on Aug. 17 with qualifying, running through the singles final on Aug. 24.
Now familiarly with the nuances of running this tournament, Oakes said days like Tuesday, which announced another addition to an event he’s proud of, are the reasons why he enjoys his director position.
“A day like today where I’m getting lots of text messages and emails from friends and from people I don't know that are excited, that’s what makes the adrenaline pump,” Oakes said. “... When people get excited about things that we do because it gives them pride about being a Winston-Salem or Triad resident, it makes us feel better. It makes us feel fantastic.”