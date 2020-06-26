Clayson Good of Durham needed two extra holes to beat Charlie Barr of Salisbury on Friday afternoon at 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys Championship at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
The two were tied after 18 holes in the championship match but Good won on the 20th hole to claim the title. Good made par on the second extra hole.
“To be honest I was ready to lose on the 17th green,” Good said. “I was really tired and hit a bad shot off the tee, but he did too. He finally missed a putt for par and I managed a par. Then he got unlucky with his putt on No. 18 and I ended up hitting a good chip there. Other than those last few holes, he putted so well and just overall played insanely.”
Good missed the cut for match play in last year’s N.C. Junior Boys Championship.
“I came back for redemption,” Good said. “This is my last year to play in it so I am really happy that I won.”
In the semifinal matches in the morning Good won 2 & 1 over Kyle Kushnir of Raleigh and Barr had an easy time with Davis Adams of Raleigh, winning 5 & 4.
Notes: The CGA thanked Maple Chase Golf and Country Club, specifically to superinten-dent Justin Hudson and head pro Sean Brannagan.... The CGA also thanked the spectators and parents for the adherence to the new COVID-19 tournament protocols.
