For the first time since 1941, Winston-Salem State will not play football this fall.
The CIAA has voted to cancel the fall athletics season because of the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon.
“This was a difficult decision but remains consistent with our long-standing priority of always acting in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said in a statement. “While there will be no athletic competition in the fall, we will continue to support opportunities that enhance the experiences of our student-athletes, member institutions, and partners.”
The chancellors and presidents of the CIAA held a meeting on Thursday afternoon and voted to postpone sports for this fall because of the ongoing cornavirus pandemic.
The conference did not decide if football and the other fall sports would be played in the spring.
If a move to the spring is adopted, revised game and practice schedules will be established along with the process of determining conference champions for these respective sports, the conference said.
“The safety, health, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff are non-negotiable. Decisions of this magnitude are made with those factors as number one priority while looking to address current issues that have an adverse impact on all of us,” said Clyde Doughty, who is Bowie State's athletics director who is also the president of CIAA Athletic Directors Association.
Dominique Graves, who is WSSU's starting quarterback, said the Rams learned about the postponement of football through a Zoom meeting.
"Our athletics director (Etienne Thomas) and the chancellor (Elwood Robinson) invited us to a call and we learned about what is going on," Graves said. "It's not a total surprise when you see what's happening all over the country. We're disappointed because we wanted to play, but it makes sense from a safety perspective."
Graves said he hopes there is football this spring, but wasn't very optimistic.
"I'm not sure we will be able to play in the spring," Graves said. "The way it's going a lot of things have to happen."
Graves, a rising junior, said it will be strange this fall with no football to be played.
"We all have to focus on keeping our bodies in shape and we will definitely focus on our books," Graves said. "We have to stay in shape and be ready for the spring if we can play."
The CIAA will honor all athletic scholarships for their fall sports, which include volleyball and cross country.
“The main priority of the Board and conference is the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” states Virginia State president Makola Abdullah. “Although this decision is not ideal, it does afford all of us an opportunity to continue working through best practices to ensure our communities as a whole are in the best possible position moving forward.”
Dr. Elwood Robinson, the chancellor of WSSU, said the decision to postpone all fall sports was the right one.
"When you look at this thing and how the pandemic has affected everybody and it's so fluid right now," Robinson said.
Robinson said on the Zoom call with all of the fall athletes (about 130 athletes) on Thursday he didn't sugarcoat what was happening.
"My message was here at Winston-Salem State we have worked extremely hard to be ready for our students, which include the athletes, to come back to a safe environment this fall," he said. "But we don't know what's coming from other states and that's how ravaging this virus has become. So I wanted to make sure they know how much we appreciate them and wanted to make sure they know they will be safe."
WSSU students are still scheduled to report to campus for the fall semester on Aug. 17. The football team was going to report on Aug. 4, but that won't be happening now.
Robinson said he wasn't sure if football would be played in the spring, mainly because it's not known where the virus will be in the spring.
"The athletic directors in the CIAA and Etienne Thomas, who is our AD, have done a tremendous job so what happens in the spring with football is not determined," Robinson said. "This virus has got people thinking about every move we make and that's the nature of this thing."
Thomas said she's not sure what the revenue loss will be but there will be some. The four remaining home games that the Rams had on the schedule for football will mean a loss.
"The impact on revenue will be felt," she said. "But we also don't have to spend on travel and one of our big trips was to Chowan."
Another hit on the athletics department will be the $50,000 that would have come with the game at N.C. Central. "I let (Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, the athletics director) know that we aren't going to be able to come but we definitely want to play that game at some point," Thomas said.
Robert Massey, the Rams' interim head coach, said he's saddened by the fact that there will not be football this fall at WSSU.
"The virus is speaking for itself right now and the health and safety of these kids is the most important thing right now," Massey said. "We're all disappointed but that's the reality.
"They have to now focus on their studies and focus on getting their degrees. We will all miss it for sure, but there's something more important in this world right now and it's about getting a vaccine for this virus so we can play again and everybody can be safe."
