MOUNT AIRY — It had been a while since the Mount Airy soccer team had given up a goal. That streak certainly ended on Tuesday night.
A lone first-half goal by Drew Hansen was all fifth-seeded Huntersville Christ the King needed, defeating the second-seeded Granite Bears 1-0 at Wallace Shelton Stadium in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final. It ended another deep postseason run for Mount Airy — its second appearance in a state semifinal matchup in the past three years.
And that goal from Hansen, a freshman, was the first the Granite Bears (23-2) had allowed since Oct. 29. It was a Northwest 1-A matchup against Bishop McGuinness, which resulted in a 3-2 loss. Mount Airy then began its postseason run, shutting out three opponents and scoring 18 goals — the last being a 4-0 victory over the Villains on Nov. 15, advancing to the regional against Christ the King.
And Tuesday’s game was the first time the Granite Bears played host to a regional. Mount Airy advanced to the semifinals in 2015, losing 6-1 to Community School of Davidson — a top seed that season. The Granite Bears had yet another appearance on the road two years later, a 6-1 loss in Kernersville to eventual Class 1-A champion Bishop McGuinness.
Coach Will Hurley of Mount Airy acknowledged nine seniors, who helped push the Granite Bears far in the postseason again.
“I think it speaks a lot about these seniors that we have here now,” said Hurley, who took the helm of the Granite Bears in 2012. “You know, we try to do it for all the right reasons — for the kids. And just tell them, ‘It’s not about them. It’s about us, it’s about the family.’ We try to do that and have a good time with ‘em.
“You know, I think they worked really hard in doing those kinds of things. I’m really, really, really proud of them. I just hate it for them because they’ve worked so hard, you know?”
Christ the King took an early lead in the first half. Hansen chipped a shot that sank in the right corner of the goal. It sailed past Cayden Hill, the Granite Bears’ senior goalkeeper, at 8:47.
That goal for the Crusaders (19-5-1) was just the sixth Mount Airy had conceded this season.
“Once we got that goal, we just sort of knew — we didn’t want to sit back, but we didn’t want to continue to attack every play,” said Hansen, whose team moves on to play No. 1 Franklin Academy in the Class 1-A championship. “We just kept our composure and got the win.”
Mount Airy nearly scored twice in the game — the last was a goal called back at 61:50. Luis Tena made contact with Connor Milligan, the Crusaders’ goalkeeper, before his header made it in the goal.
But it was a year without regret for Jackson Tumbarello. The senior, who played all four years with the Granite Bears, came close to not playing his final season, after suffering an ankle injury on a wrestling mat while competing in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Regional semifinals in February.
Tumbarello said he held off on playing soccer over the summer. On Aug. 1, he joined the Granite Bears for their first practice of the season. That was the result of a little persuasion from teammates as well.
“We’ve all grown up together, played together, I played with my brother for years — and all these guys,” said Tumbarello, who has played soccer since age 3. “We all used to play travel ball together. It was just a family. We weren’t as technically good as everybody else, but we had the chemistry.
“And we would not give up at all, and I’m proud of the way we played.”
