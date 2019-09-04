Chris Paul donation (copy)

Chris Paul makes comments during an announcement at Old Town Club that he is donating $2.5 million to the university for an expanded basketball clubhouse, locker room and nutrition center. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20180808w_spt_wakepaul

Chris Paul decided to bare it all on Wednesday by, well, going bare. The Winston-Salem native is featured in ESPN's annual publication of The Body Issue.

You can take a look at Paul's photos here. He also gave an interview to ESPN.

In the interview, Paul speaks about which part of his body he is most proud of (his abs), what keeps him going after 14 seasons in the NBA (his "competitive nature"), and the decision to try a vegan diet: 

"I wanted to try it. Any great athlete is always looking for an edge, so I said, let me see how this affects my performance," Paul says in the interview appearing on ESPN's website. "Right now it's just the offseason, but hopefully I can stick it out into the regular season."

Other athletes featured in The Body Issue include reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich, PGA Tour player Brooks Koepka, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, Paralympian Scout Bassett, and members of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.

Paul's story is well known around Winston-Salem. He is a former star at West Forsyth High School, once scoring 61 points during a 2002 game in memory of his late grandfather, who died the week before.

Paul went on to play at Wake Forest, spending two seasons with the Deacons under the late Skip Prosser. Paul was the ACC's Rookie of the Year in 2004. 

Last year, Paul donated $2.5 million to Wake Forest athletics that was to go toward renovations to the men's and women's basketball locker rooms as well as the enhancement of nutritional and treatment resources.

Coming out of Wake Forest, Paul was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets. He was the Rookie of the Year for the 2005-06 season.

Paul just finished his 14th NBA season. During the offseason, he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is a nine-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive selection. He has led the league in assists per game four times in his career.

