It's hard to believe, but the final week of the racing season at Bowman Gray has come. There was a great deal of rain early in the season, but the weather hasn't been an issue the past two months.

With that, other than it being extremely hot, the forecast looks great on Saturday night as champions will be crowned in each of the four divisions.

Just like past season finales at Bowman Gray, each division will have only race on Saturday. This gives the drivers and the fans a chance to appreciate not only the champions in each division, but the winners of each of the four races.

To make things more interesting, it's a double-points night in all four divisions. The schedule begins with a 40-lap Sportsman Division race, followed by a 150-lap Modified feature, a 20-lap Street Stock and a 15-lap Stadium Stock race.

Here's five things to watch Saturday in the season finale at Bowman Gray:

 

