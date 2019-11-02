The Carolina Thunderbirds, the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, improved to 4-0 this season with another road win on Saturday night.
The Thunderbirds beat the Delaware Thunder 5-1 to complete a two-game sweep. On Friday night the Thunderbirds rolled to a 7-2 victory.
In Saturday night’s game Jan Krivohlavek scored the first goal for a quick 1-0 lead. Ryan Maker of the Thunder tied the game early in the second period before the Thunderbirds scored four goals in a row.
Krivohlavek scored another goal and Stanislav Vlasov, Daniel Klinecky and Nigel Slade also scored.
Goalie Henry Dill made 23 saves to earn another victory.
In Friday’s game the Thunderbirds had six players score.
Scoring their first goal was Konner Haas for a 1-0 lead but Marker tied it up for Delaware. After that, however, the Thunderbirds scored the next five goals to take a commanding lead.
Scoring two goals was Krivohlavek while Daniel Martin, Michael Bunn, Viktor Grebennikov and Slade each added a goal.
Dill made 29 saves for the Thunderbirds to get the win in Friday’s game.
The Thunderbirds will make their home debut on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Danbury Hat Tricks. As part of the pre-game the banner from last year’s FPHL championship will be raised at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.