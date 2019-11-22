The Carolina Thunderbirds had to hang on for a 4-3 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night.
After playing in Columbus, Georgia, the two teams will travel to Winston-Salem to play at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The first-place Thunderbirds improved to 8-1 and the River Dragons, an expansion team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, fell to 3-4-1.
The Thunderbirds drew first blood when Joe Cangelosi scored from the slot with an assist going to George Holt in the first period.
Early in the second period the Thunderbirds added to their lead with Petr Panacek scoring with assists going to Stanislav Vlasov and Jan Salak.
The River Dragons came roaring back six minutes later when Jay Croop, a former player for the Thunderbirds, cut it to 2-1 with a goal.
However, the Thunderbirds came right back to score when George Holt took a pass from Michael Bunn to make it 3-1. Three minutes later defenseman Daniel Klinecky scored his fourth goal of the season for the Thunderbirds with Dominik Fejt picking up an assist.
The River Dragons got two late goals in the final minute to cut the margin to 4-3.
Goalie Henry Dill of the Thunderbirds picked up another victory as he made 36 saves.
Columbus goalie Jared Rutledge made 25 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.