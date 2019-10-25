Petr Panacek and Daniel Martin each scored a goal as the Carolina Thunder-birds opened the Federal Prospects Hockey League season with a 2-0 win over Elmira at First Arena in New York.
Panacek’s goal came in the second period as the Thunderbirds took a 1-0 lead with assists going to Jan Salak and Stanislav Bachor.
The Thunderbirds (1-0) made it 2-0 with Martin’s goal in the third quarter. Mi-chael Bunn and Daniel Klinecky each were credited with assists.
Goalie Henry Dill made 32 saves to earn the shutout for the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds improved to 17-1 over the Enforcers over the last three seasons.
The two-game series to open the season was the rematch of last year’s championship round where the Thunderbirds won the Commissioner’s Cup 3-1 in the best of five series.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night.
