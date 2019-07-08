The Carolina Thunderbirds have hired Drew Blevins as their play-by-play announcer for this season.
Blevins replaces Zak DeBeaussaert, who will be the new play-by-play voice for the Columbus River Dragons, an expansion team in Georgia.
Blevins, who is from Wake Forest, will also be the team’s vice president of media relations.
“Drew comes to us highly recommended for this spot,” said general manager Jimmy Milliken of the Thunderbirds. “He will fit right in with the Thunderbirds organization with his work ethic and determination.”
Blevins, 24, is a 2017 graduate of N.C. State. While there, he was also the voice of the N.C. State hockey club team. He also called games for the Carolina Eagles in the United States Premiere Hockey League.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Blevins said. “The Thunderbirds are a brand that is recognizable throughout the league and the region, and it’s special for me to be able to join this premier staff on this championship team.”
The Thunderbirds are the defending champions of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The team is about to begin its third season of play.
“Zak has left the Thunderbirds in good hands, and I have to thank he and Jimmy and Christy and all the staff for being willing to take a chance on a 24-year-old from just outside of Raleigh,” Blevins said.
Every Carolina Thunderbirds game last season was broadcast live on WTOB (980 AM) radio station in Winston-Salem. WTOB will also carry the games live this season.