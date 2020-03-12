The Federal Prospects Hockey League has canceled the rest of its regular season amid the coronavirus scare.
The first-place Carolina Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, have suspended team operations as well.
On their web site, the Thunderbirds say the support the league's decision.
The Thunderbirds average nearly 2,900 per game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex, third-best in the 10-team league.
Cary Ross, one of the team’s owners, said the league could re-open the playoffs.
“That’s what we are hoping for,” Ross said. “But we just don’t know what this thing has in store or what can happen over the next month or so. They are saying a couple of weeks the league will re-evaluate, but I think it’s going to be longer than that.”
The Thunderbirds will lose out on revenue for four home games. Ross said season ticket-holders can get part of their money refunded.
Coach Andre Niec, serving an eight-game suspension by the league for actions in Sunday’s brawl with the Columbus River Dragons, will serve his suspension even though the games won’t be played.
“We plan to have him back for the playoffs if there are playoffs,” Ross said.
Ross said it's possible just the top two teams in each division could make a championship series, although he hopes for a four-team playoff.
The Thunderbirds lead the Western Division with 108 points, and Danbury leads the Eastern with 94.
Scheduled practices aren't allowed, but Thunderbirds could meet on their own to stay in shape while the league is on hiatus. The Thunderbirds have 11 international players who have said they will stick around Winston-Salem. The team can't pay the players when there are no games.
“If these guys go back to Czechoslovakia or Russia, we are done because if they go back they aren’t going to return just for the playoffs,” Ross said. “So we’ll just hold tight and see how this all shakes out. We obviously have a chance to win the championship, so our goal is to stay together.”
