As if the Carolina Thunderbirds needed more motivation, they received some in the form of a suspension of one of their players last weekend.
Steve MacIntyre was suspended for this past Saturday’s game with the Delaware Thunder after a hit in Friday night’s game. The hit was determined to be a two-minute penalty by game officials, but the Federal Prospects Hockey League determined that MacIntyre, a former NHL player who is 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, would be suspended.
It hardly mattered as the Thunderbirds rolled to a 7-0 win, but the suspension got Coach Andre Niec and his team fired up.
The first-place Thunderbirds (23-3) will be at home again on Friday and Saturday nights against the Mentor Ice Breakers.
Niec said that MacIntyre, 39, who is a full-time fire fighter in Kernersville, is expected back in the lineup for this weekend’s games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Jimmy Milliken, the team's president and general manager, said last weekend that they wouldn't appeal the suspension but he also said he didn't think a suspension was warranted. "We’re not happy with the suspension at all and we’ll take it and go on…." he said before the 7-0 victory over the Thunder. "We expressed our displeasure (to the league office).”
One reason the Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, are in first place in their division is depth at goalie. Jake Mullen has two straight shutouts since being acquired as he has gone six periods and has stopped all 44 shots he has seen since putting on a Thunderbirds jersey.
Also, the Thunderbirds have Patrik Polivka in goal and he’s 9-2 this season with a 2.35 goals against average.
Because the Thunderbirds have so much depth at goalie they traded popular Frankie McClendon to Mentor on Wednesday. He was traded for forward Chad Herron.
“This is an emotional trade for us,” Milliken said. “We wanted to put Frankie in a position to succeed by helping him get more playing time, and that’s something we just couldn’t do here in Carolina. He told me and coach he wanted to go somewhere he could play more and we made it happen.”
One injury concern that has been added to the list for the Thunderbirds is Dominik Fejt, who was taken down on a hit in the second period of Saturday’s win. He didn’t return to the game and it's not known if he will play this weekend.
Also, George Holt of the Thunderbirds has been suspended by the league for a hit in Saturday's win over the Thunder. Holt will be out for Friday's game but will be back for Saturday's game with Mentor.
As part of the weekend series, Saturday night is Cancer Awareness Night where fans can help the cause by donating.
The Annex will have a wall where fans can write remembrances of friends and family who have died. For a minimum of a $1 fans can help with cancer research and write something on the wall.
The Thunderbirds will also be wearing special jerseys for that night's game that will be auctioned off. All proceeds from the wall of remembrance and the jersey auction will go toward cancer research.
