Burt Myers knows how to win Modified Division championships at Bowman Gray. After all, he's won nine division titles at the track, including the last three.
After beginning the season slowly by his standards, Myers has won three races since June 1, which is the most wins in the division this season. Included in that was winning the first 25-lap race last week.
Myers lost the first four races, including finishing 18th in the first race on May 18 and 12th later that night in the second race. He finally won his first race on June 1 in the 100-lap race and also collected the $3,000 Fans’ Challenge for finishing in the top four after electing to go to the back of the pack and finishing in the top four after qualifying. He also won on June 29 and last week. Randy Butner won the second 25-lap race.
Modified drivers will have their final twin 25-lap races this season on Saturday. Over the next three weeks, they will run a 100-lap race next week, twin 50-lap races on Aug. 10, and a 150-lap race to close out the season on Aug. 17.
Myers leads the division with 429 points, but right behind him in second place in Tim Brown with 425 points. Brown is a 10-time division champion. Jonathan Brown is just two points behind Tim Brown in third, and James Civali is fourth with 410.