Burt Myers has been one of the most dominating drivers in the 71-year history of Bowman Gray Stadium. But after winning the previous three Modified championships, Myers was slow coming out of the gates this season.
Myers has since picked up some momentum and has become the most dominant driver in the Modified Division over the past two months. Myers has won five races this season, including last week's 100-lap race, holding off James Civali.
In winning last week, Myers has 519 points and leads second-place Tim Brown by 12 points with three races left in the season. Civali is in third place with 496 points. Even though Civali is in third place and finished runner-up last week, he won the $6,000 Fans' Challenge after qualifying in the top four, electing to go to the back of the field and making his way through the field to finish in the top four.
Brown won both 50-lap races the same weekend last year, which no other Modified driver had ever done. Chris Fleming and Civali won the two 50-lap races earlier this year.
Also, fourth-place Jonathan Brown (453) and 10th-place Jason Myers (396), Burt's brother, are expected to return this week. This comes after NASCAR suspended both drivers for one race and fined each $1,000 after the two intentionally rammed each other's cars on July 27 in the second 25-lap race.