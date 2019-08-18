Burt Myers did something on Saturday night that most race drivers can only dream of.
Myers won his 10th Modified Division championship to tie him with rival Tim Brown for the most Modified championships. In winning the championship on Saturday night he notched his fourth straight championship.
“It’s an honor to be tied with Tim,” Myers said. “He’s one of the best that’s ever been here. It’s pretty cool to be honest with you. I don’t want to sound like a little kid, but it’s really cool, it really is. To know the family history we have here, the roots the Myers family has planted in this stadium.”
The patriarch of the Myers family and Burt’s grandfather, Billy, won 22 races and three points titles in 1951, 1953 and 1955 before he died in a race there when his son, Gary, was just 8 years old. Gary Myers, Burt’s father, raced there from the time he was 16 until the mid-2000s and won 38 races. Burt’s brother, Jason, has won 33 races, and Billy Myers, Burt’s uncle and Gary’s brother, won 16 races.
“To come from a kid, 5 years old sitting in the stands, to the first time I got in a Modified thinking, how did they do this? To cutting my teeth racing with Junior Miller and Daddy and Phillip (Smith), Johnny Johnson and those guys, to being one of the guys to beat,” Burt said. “Sometimes it’s hard to believe. But God’s blessed me with a tremendous amount of success over here.
“And maybe the only thing I can think is maybe He’s put me on this platform to give Him the honor and the glory. But I don’t deserve it anymore than anybody else.”
Even though Burt Myers has controlled the Modified Division for the past four years, this season wasn’t without stress. In the first three races, Burt finished ninth, 18th and 12th. He won his first of five races on June 1, which helped propel him to the championship.
“I guess because it’s fresh, maybe, but this might be the best one yet,” he said. “The adversity we had to fight through at the beginning of the year ... our first three finishes were like 12, 9 and 10 or something. We were 38 points behind at one time.
“We came back and took the lead and never looked back. This team just didn’t give up. We fought hard.”
Myers was actually on the verge of finishing the season in style during Saturday’s scheduled 150-lap race. Myers led eventual winner Brandon Ward with 14 laps to go and led through overtime because of cautions. On lap 154 of what turned out to be 166 laps, James Civali bumped Myers, who slipped back to third behind Civali and Ward.
At that point Myers elected to not to try and win the race because he needed to finish two positions ahead of Brown to clinch the title. Myers finished third, and Brown, who got tangled with Chris Fleming with four laps remaining, had to leave the track briefly and finished 12th.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight all the way to the end,” Myers said. “Bowman Gray has a tendency of setting it up to be a dog fight to the end. This place, it revolves around entertainment. You know, sometimes you can do everything right and everything goes wrong.
“Sometimes you can do everything wrong and everything goes right. It’s just the nature of the beast here. We knew it was going to come down to the wire.”
Instead of winning, he settled for finishing a little further back to not risk a wreck. Ward slipped past Civali at the finish line for his fourth win of the season. Ward repeated as the race champion after winning the season finale last year.
“We’ve had some good luck in this race,” Ward said. “I like the format of this 150. The length of it, the fact that you get to start where you qualify, you’re racing good guys, good cars all night long. So I enjoy this race, for sure.”
Ward praised Civali, but he also found time to praise the champion.
“He races the way I grew up racing,” Ward said of Civali. “So it’s a lot of fun to race him at the end. Congratulations to Burt on his 10th championship. They’re a great team. They do a great job and hopefully we can come back next year and kind of get a little more depth to our program, be able to race for a championship ourselves.”
Even though Ward was savoring his win, Myers gets a whole off-season to reflect on what he’s done.
“It’ll take a while to sink in, but I told somebody I feel that relief, just that relief of being done,” Myers said. “I said I’m going to sleep like a baby, but it may be just the opposite. I don’t know if I’ll go to bed at all tonight.”