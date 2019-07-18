Bowman Gray racing

Burt Myers celebrates after winning the 100-lap modified race, coming from the back of the field in the fan's challenge, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bowman Gray Stadium. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20190602w_spt_bowmangray

After an unusually slow start to the season by Burt Myers, he's back in the familiar position of first place in the Modified Division. Before last week's 100-lap race, Myers, the three-time reigning champion, was in second place, 10 points behind 10-time champion Tim Brown.

However, with the help of double points and a third-place finish, Myers leap-frogged Brown, who finished eighth, to take the division lead. Jonathan Brown won the race and moved into second place, just four points behind Myers.

There's only 15 points separating the top four drivers − Myers has 385, Jonathan Brown has 381, Tim Brown has 375 and James Civali has 370. Jason Myers, Burt's brother, is in fifth place with 330 points.

