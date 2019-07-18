After an unusually slow start to the season by Burt Myers, he's back in the familiar position of first place in the Modified Division. Before last week's 100-lap race, Myers, the three-time reigning champion, was in second place, 10 points behind 10-time champion Tim Brown.
However, with the help of double points and a third-place finish, Myers leap-frogged Brown, who finished eighth, to take the division lead. Jonathan Brown won the race and moved into second place, just four points behind Myers.
There's only 15 points separating the top four drivers − Myers has 385, Jonathan Brown has 381, Tim Brown has 375 and James Civali has 370. Jason Myers, Burt's brother, is in fifth place with 330 points.