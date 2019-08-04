Burt Myers has owned the Modified Division at Bowman Gray the previous three seasons. The way he’s been racing for the past two months, he might own it for another year.
And although James Civali didn’t win in Saturday’s 100-lap Modified race, he won $6,000 in the Fans’ Challenge after qualifying in the top four and electing to go to the back of the field. He finished in the top four after finishing runner-up to Myers, who has won 83 races in his career.
Myers, who has won nine Modified championships including the last three, padded his points lead over second-place Tim Brown on Saturday night with a win in the 100-lap race.
“I’ve been coming over here a long time,” Myers said. “I think I’ve been through just about every scenario possible. And this place is, you’re either the hero or zero. There’s no in-between, and emotions can get the best of you. We didn’t know what to expect coming into tonight.”
And Myers’ win Saturday night came less than a week after his brother Jason Myers and Jonathan Brown, who was in third place before the race, were suspended one event by NASCAR after the two drivers played their version of bumper cars July 27.
“We knew we didn’t have anything to do with the drama that’s been going on,” Burt Myers said. “But you also can’t control other people’s actions. Our goal was to come here, work our guts out, have the best car, win the race. So we accomplished our goal.”
Burt Myers drew fifth to start the race and steadily moved toward the front. He took the lead over John Smith just 11 laps into the race, but Smith overtook him 23 laps later after Burt Myers was caught behind cars in lapped traffic. Burt Myers quickly regained the lead and led the rest of the way.
“I was beginning to wonder there with all those restarts, and all the dirt on the race track on the inside,” Burt Myers said. “You can have 10 good restarts. All it takes is one bad one there with a handful of laps to go and you can lose the race.”
There were 11 cautions, and for the first 95 laps, all the restarts were double-file.
That allowed Civali to sneak through and challenge Burt Myers for the lead.
However, the final restart with three laps remaining was single-file.
“I was actually pushing Burt coming to the green,” Civali said. “And the carburetor loaded up and skipped all the way down the straightaway. And he kind of pulled away. And once you get a car length in front of me I really can’t stay with him. It’s just the way it works here. And he was just a little bit faster than me and I just couldn’t get him.”
Burt Myers said he saw Civali, Tim Brown and Joseph Brown, who is Jonathan’s brother, behind him.
“You know it’s single-file, so you know you don’t have to worry about getting beat on the outside,” Burt Myers said. “But at the same time you know that guy behind you can put more pressure on you getting in the corner, where if you can hold him out and he dives in you can make a good run.
“But when it’s single-file, you’ve got to get a good run in the corner and keep it on the bottom and try not to get pushed out wide. All in all, James ran me hard, but he ran me clean.”
And although second place isn’t what Civali wanted, winning $6,000 in the Fans’ Challenge isn’t a bad consolation prize.
“These guys really needed it,” Civali said. “You’ve seen that cars have been getting torn up a little bit here. Bodies have been getting beat up, Nerf bars, spindle got broke last week, so I mean we kind of needed the money to get back going.”
Civali was in fourth place in the points race, just five points behind Jonathan Brown for second third place. Since Jonathan Brown didn’t race Saturday, Civali jumped to third with three races left.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Civali said. “Tonight, I actually said to myself I was going to try and go easy and not stir a ruckus up, and we ran good and didn’t beat anybody up too bad. And I think we’ve got to do it again next week.”
Burt Myers extended his lead over Tim Brown from eight to 12 points with next week’s twin 50-lap races scheduled. The final week on Aug. 17 is a 150-lap race with double points.
“If it stays this tight going into that last race there ain’t going to be no riding,” Burt Myers said. “I’ve had the luxury of riding and just trying to secure a championship the last three years. This year, we’re going for it, man.”