The calendar has hit August, and that means the season at Bowman Gray is dwindling. Counting Saturday there's only three races remaining before points championships are decided in all four divisions at the famed quarter-mile track.
Last week's races helped things somewhat in determining the championships, but much is still in the air to determine who will win races and who will capture championships.
The final 100-lap Modified race is the featured race this week, plus there will be twin 20-lap Sportsman Division races, twin 15-lap Stadium Stock races, a 20-lap Street Stock race, and 20-lap Classic Modified race.
Here are five things to watch this week at Bowman Gray:
1. How will the suspensions of Jonathan Brown and Jason Myers affect the 100-lap Modified race?
Modified heavyweights Jonathan Brown and Jason Myers were suspended one event and fined $1,000 by NASCAR for their parts in an incident that happened between the two drivers in last week in the second 25-lap race.
Myers collided with Brown around turn 3, and Brown appeared to come back and hit Brown as he came back around the track, but his car hit the wall head-on. Brown circled back and went through the stadium infield before coming back to hit the back of Myers’ car. The two drivers played their version of bumper cars, and Brown was escorted off the track by Winston-Salem Police officers.
The incident and the the one-week suspension might go a long way toward determining the points championship. Before last week, Myers' brother, Burt, had led the points race with 429 points, four better than second-place Tim Brown and six better than third-place Jonathan Brown. James Civali was fourth with 410 and Jason Myers was fifth with 378.
Lee Jeffreys won the first 25-lap race and Burt Myers won the second 25-lap race. Also in the second race, Jonathan Brown finished 18th and Jason Myers was 19th.
Therefore, with Saturday's final 100-lap Modified race on the horizon, plus next week's twin 50-lap races, and the season finale with a 150-lap race, Burt Myers slightly increased lead to eight points, but now Tim Brown is in second place. Jonathan Brown slipped to third place, 16 behind Burt Myers, and Civali is 21 behind Burt Myers. Brandon Ward is in fifth and Jason Myers is in sixth.
2. Fans' Challenge means it could be raining money for Modified drivers
The Fans' Challenge is one of the most popular events throughout the season at Bowman Gray, and it could be in play this Saturday for the 100-lap Modified race. In 100-lap Modified races at Bowman Gray the top four qualifiers have the opportunity to go to the back of the field with the opportunity to move from the back to finish in the top four. If one or more of the drivers finishes in the top four they can win all or part of at least $3,000.
Burt Myers won the first Fans' Challenge, winning $3,000, and Jonathan Brown won the second $3,000 Challenge. However, only Lee Jeffreys took the last Challenge and he didn't win the money. Therefore, the prize money has increased to $6,000 for this week's final 100-lap Modified race.
3. Stadium Stock chase is sizzling
Chuck Wall edged A.J. Sanders last week in the 15-lap "A" race in the Stadium Stock Division, but that only slightly separated the tight points chase.
Before last week's races, Wall, Sanders and Brandon Brendle were all tied for first place with 430 points. After Wall won last week, he leads with 480 points, two better than second-place Sanders and 12 better than Brendle, who finished seventh last week. Grayson Keaton is 30 points behind Wall with this week's 15-lap "A" race coming up.
4. Taylor might be too tough to tame in Sportsman Division
Justin Taylor finished fifth in last week's 100-lap Sportsman Division race, but finishing consistently in the top five the next three weeks might be exactly what he needs to do remain in first place in the points chase and win the title.
Taylor leads with 529 points, 35 better than second-place Tommy Neal, who won last week's race. Kyle Southern is third with 482, Michael Adams is fourth with 474 and Dylan Ward, who before last week had won five consecutive weeks, is fifth with 473.
There's twin 20-lap races scheduled this week and next week, and there will be a 40-lap race on Aug. 17 in the season finale.
5. Will Warren's lead in Street Stock come down to the wire?
Jeremy Warren led the points chase in the Street Stock Division by 10 points over Jacob Creed before last week's 20-lap race. Warren finished sixth and Creed finished fifth, so Creed was only able to cut into Warren's lead by two points.
Creed's father, David, won his first race last week last week for the first time in five years, but Warren maintained his lead. Warren has 526 points, Jacob Creed has 518 and Billy Gregg is third with 508, David Creed is fourth with 478 and Corey Rose is fifth with 466 with three races remaining.