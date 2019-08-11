Wake Forest’s Migliaccio takes
Pan Am gold
Emilia Migliaccio, a junior at Wake Forest, won two gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Games for golf in Peru.
Migliaccio posted a four-shot victory to win gold in the women’s individual competition while helping the United States win the men’s and women’s combined team gold medal.
Migliaccio shot under par in all four rounds at the Lima Golf Club to finish the event at 8-under and take the women’s individual title. Her rounds of 70-68-68-70 gave her a four-shot victory as she was one of just three women to finish under par.
Migliaccio teamed with Rose Zhang, Brandon Wu and Stewart Hagestad to lift the United States to a five-shot victory in the mixed team competition.
“Peru has been an amazing experience,” Migliaccio said. “The organizers were incredible and it was an honor to play one of the best courses in South America. Representing the United States at the Pan Am Games has given me lifelong memories.”
Freshman Rachel Kuehn, representing the Dominican Republic, also competed at the Pan American Games, finishing in 14th place at 9-over.
Reed rallies for The Northern Trust championship
Patrick Reed picked a good time to end 16 months without a victory.
Reed fell behind early Sunday, was still two shots behind on the back nine at Liberty National and then rolled in three straight putts — one for par, two for birdies — that allowed him to shoot 2-under 69 and overtake Jon Rahm and hold off Abraham Ancer to win The Northern Trust in Jersey City, N.J.
Reed had such mediocre results by his standards that he began the FedExCup playoffs at No. 50 and was only assured of two events. Points count four times as much in the playoffs, so the victory vaulted him to No. 2 in the FedExCup. His place at the Tour Championship is secure.
Mi Jung Hur wins Ladies
Scottish Open
Mi Jung Hur won the Ladies Scottish Open for her third LPGA Tour title, closing with a 5-under 66 in wet conditions for a four-stroke victory over fellow South Korean player Jeongeun Lee6 and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn Sunday in North Berwick, Scotland.
Hur finished at 20-under 264 at The Renaissance Club. She shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.
Australian Ruffels claims U.S. Women’s Amateur
Gabriela Ruffels became the first Australian winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history, beating Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 1 up in the 36-hole final at Old Waverly Golf Club Sunday in West Point, Miss.
Ruffels, 19, preparing for her junior season at Southern Cal, pulled even with a birdie on the par-5 33rd, took the lead with a birdie on the par-3 35th and matched Valenzuela, who will be a senior at Stanford, with a birdie on the par-4 36th. With Valenzuela 3 feet from the hole on the 36th, Ruffels won with a 10-footer.
Canadian Andreescu secures Rogers Cup
Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury Sunday in Toronto.
Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout. Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams, 37, was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes.
Nadal beats Medvedev for Rogers Cup championship
Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 on in just 70 minutes Sunday at breezy IGA Stadium Sunday in Montreal.
Nadal, 33, won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.
Nadal won his 83rd singles title and third of the year, following clay victories in Rome and at the French Open. He extended his tour record for Masters 1000 titles to 35, two more than top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Medvedev is the defending champion of the Winston-Salem Open.