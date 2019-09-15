Wake Forest women’s soccer defeats South Florida
Wake Forest’s women’s soccer team rallied to beat No. 25 South Florida 3-2 on Sunday at Spry Stadium.
Hulda Arnarsdottir scored twice for the Deacons (5-2-1) in the second half against the Bulls (5-1-0).
After being outshot 8-2 in the opening half, the Deacons had a 10-9 advantage in the second half.
Arnarsdottir scored her first goal in the 53rd minute. After a long ball from Sofia Rossi, Hayley Younginer sent in a cross where Arnarsdottir was there for the finish.
Wake Forest will play three straight ACC home games, beginning with No. 5 Virginia at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Deacon men capture Rod Myers Invitational golf title
The Deacons shot 7-under during the final round to turn a six-stroke deficit into a three-stroke victory.
The Deacons finished 22-under, the third-best 54-hole total in the tournament’s 10-year history, which honors the late Duke men’s golf coach. Duke was second at 19-under and Louisville (6-under) was the only other team to finish under par.
Four Deacons finished in the top 10. Parker Gillam celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday by shooting a final round 70 to finish fourth at 8-under. Eric Bae shot a final round 71 to finish tied for fifth at 6-under. Alex Fitzpatrick, who shot the low round of the day for the Deacons with a 69, and Mark Power each tied for ninth at 3-under.
The victory was Wake Forest’s fourth at the Rod Myers Invitational over the last five years, also winning in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
The Deacons return to action Sept. 23-24 as they play host to the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational.
Wake Forest field hockey loses to Northwestern
No. 13 Northwestern scored two fourth-quarter goals to defeat No. 15 Wake Forest 2-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Kentner Stadium.
Bente Baekers of the Wildcats scored with an assist from Saar De Breij off a defender deflection to put Northwestern ahead 1-0 just 2:39 into the fourth quarter. Northwestern added a goal nine minutes later as Lakin Barry scored on a cross from the left side with an assist to Maren Seidel.
The Deacons (1-4) outshot the Wildcats 9-8.
Wake Forest will open ACC play on Friday at 6 p.m. when it plays host Boston College.
Spain defeats Argentina to win basketball World Cup
Ricky Rubio scored 20 points, Sergio Llull added 15 and Spain won the basketball World Cup for the second time by topping Argentina 95-75 on Sunday in Beijing.
Marc Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added this crown to the one it claimed in 2006. And for him, 2019 will go down as a year the likes of which few others have enjoyed.
Gasol, the center for the Toronto Raptors, is just the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010. Gasol also became the 19th to win either an NBA or WNBA crown along with a gold medal, either of the Olympics or World Cup variety, in the same year.
The first 18 all did it for the United States.
Gabriel Deck scored 24 points for Argentina and Luis Scola was held to eight points.
Spain led 43-31 at halftime after putting together a 14-2 run early in the game and a 17-1 run later in the half.
