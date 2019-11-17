Carolina Thunderbirds beat Danville Dashers on Saturday
The Carolina Thunderbirds showed plenty of balance on Saturday night with four players scoring goals in a 4-1 over the Danville Dashers at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The first-place Thunderbirds, who are the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, scored in the first period as Daniel Klinecky scored with assists going to Joe Cangelosi and Konner Haas.
The Dashers tied it up at 1 when Aaron Atwell scored in the second period.
The Thunderbirds (7-1) put the game away with three goals in the third period from Jo Osaka, Dominik Fejt and Stanislav Vlasov. It was Fejt’s first game back after serving a five-game suspension.
Jan Salak also had two assists for the Thunderbirds. Goalie Patrik Polivka picked up his second straight victory as he made 32 saves.
The Annex was sold out again with 3,300 in attendance.
The Thunderbirds will play on Friday at the Columbus River Dragons in Georgia. The two teams will then play at the Annex on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Wake Forest’s volleyball team loses to Boston College
Caitlyn Della and Peyton Suess each tallied 15 kills, but Wake Forest dropped its final home match of the season, losing 3-2 to Boston College.
Caroline Kuhn also had a double-digit kill performance, collecting 10. Parker Kwiatkowski had 45 assists, and senior Caitlin Clarke notched 24 digs in the loss.
The Deacons will finish the 2019 season on the road, taking on Virginia Tech on Sunday and capping the season against in-state foe North Carolina on Nov. 27.
Virginia beats Clemson for ACC championship
Second-ranked Virginia scored three unanswered goals in the second half to win the 2019 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship with a 3-1 victory over top-ranked Clemson on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Virginia (17-1-1) was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, while Clemson (16-2-1) was the No. 1 seed. The ACC championship was the Cavaliers’ 16th all-time, but their first since 2009. It was Coach George Gelnovatch‘s fifth ACC title.
Clemson struck first in the 19th minute off a Kimarni Smith corner kick, with Malick Mbaye heading a ball that was saved by goalie Colin Shutler, but James Brighton pounced on the rebound and knocked it in.
Virginia knotted the scored in the 65th minute when Iraokze Donasiyano sent a through ball forward and into the right side of the box, where Axel Gunnarson shot it from a tough angle just inside the far post for his first career goal.
Virginia took the lead in the 82nd minute off a Daniel Steedman corner kick, as he found an unmarked Cabrel Happi Kamseu in the box, and he tapped it inside the near post for his second goal of the year.
With the win, Virginia is the ACC’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday at campus sites. The full field of 48 will be announced on Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.