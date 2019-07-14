Corey Rose is just a 21-year-old Street Stock Division rookie driver from Trinity, who has been knocking on the door of winning his first race all season at Bowman Gray.
After all the struggles throughout this season, he claimed a victory on Saturday night, defeating the father-son duo of David and Jacob Creed.
But that’s only part of the story.
His win provided a high note in what had been a difficult week on Rose’s family. Rose’s grandmother Estelle died last Sunday at the age of 79, and his mother, Nicole, had a total hysterectomy on Tuesday. The funeral for his grandmother was Thursday in Bluefield, Va., and on the same day, his mother was released from the hospital. Nicole didn’t get to attend the funeral but was at the race Saturday night.
“She was definitely riding with us tonight,” Rose said of his grandmother, whose birthday would’ve been Saturday.
Even with all the adversity that Rose and his family had been through during the week, he still wanted to race on Saturday.
“I really didn’t (have second thoughts) because I knew deep down inside that she would want us to be here, and not wanting us suffering and sitting at home and dreading going to work Monday and not having anything keeping our minds off it,” Rose said. “When we go to the racetrack, this is what we do as a family.”
Racing is a passion for the Rose family.
“We don’t go on vacations,” Corey said. “... We come to the racetrack. We part our hearts and souls in it. We do all the work ourself. We do everything. Nobody touches this unless it’s us.”
Before Saturday’s win, Rose’s best finish was third on May 25. He was in sixth place in the points before the win on double points night in all divisions at Bowman Gray, 68 points behind leader Jeremy Warren.
“I’m proud of him,” David Creed said. “I want to win, but it was a good race. We both got after it, and it was a clean race. I was only going to pass him clean, and I never could get an opportunity to do that.”
Rose started on the pole and led wire-to-wire. However, there were six cautions in the scheduled 20-lap race on a dry infield and a slick track.
“Being the leader it was extremely difficult because the cars toward the back, they would kick up a little dust on the track. And I was the first one to have to go through it.”
The race lasted so long that it was stopped one lap short because of the 20-minute time limit.
“We’ve had a fast race car all year long,” Rose said. “We’ve been just as fast any of them here, being our rookie year here. David and Jake, they’re good, clean racers.”
Aside from Rose winning, he was also able to overcome an incident on the track with Jacob Creed two weeks ago.
“He needed to win,” said Jacob Creed, who started the race in second place, four points behind Warren. “Me and him’s good friends. I got into him (two weeks ago), turned him around and we talked after the race. He needed to win this week. His grandma died this week, and he just had a rough week.”
Rose reiterated that he and Creed have gotten through the incident and remain good friends.
“He come down here and manned up to it, and admitted he was wrong,” Corey Rose said. “I take more consideration into that . . . than having some excuse just to drive through me.”
Creed even gave Rose something before the race.
“Jake, he’s awesome,” Rose said. “He actually bought a bumper bar and a grill screen for my during the week. And I don’t know if we could’ve made it here without him buying that stuff with all the troubles we had throughout the week.”