The opener for Bowman Gray Stadium auto racing has been moved from April 18 until May 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stadium officials made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
This will be the 72nd season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
It was also announced that all preseason practices have been cancelled through May 3, but there is a chance drivers can get in some practice sessions before the May 9 opener.
NASCAR, the sanctioning body that runs Bowman Gray Stadium racing, made an announcement earlier in the week that other events in other series will be postponed until May 3.
“We have received numerous questions in regards to the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series and expectations for our weekly track owners and operators,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We are extending this policy from our National Series all the way through our NASCAR Weekly Racing Series. NASCAR is mandating that there are not to be any NASCAR sanctioned races through May 3rd."
