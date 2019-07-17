Bowman Gray Stadium racing received a nice dose of national publicity thanks to NBC Sports and a video it put together.
NBC Sports is highlighting the grassroots race tracks that launched some of the careers of many of the Winston Cup drivers. And the long history of Bowman Gray Stadium, which is in its 71st season of racing, was featured prominently in the nearly three-minute video.
The video first aired Saturday on NBCSN before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky. Helping add flavor to the video is the narration provided by Ken Squier, the former longtime NASCAR broadcaster who is now retired.
Part of the video focused on the impact Bowman Gray Stadium has had on the surrounding community.
Gray Garrison, the promoter of Bowman Gray Stadium racing, says he loves the idea that NASCAR is focusing more on its roots.
“I think there’s been a big push to get back to the local grassroots racing, and this video is part of that,” Garrison said. “We are a grassroots, local racing track, and we’re excited that they detail our track on this kind of a platform.”
Bowman Gray Stadium racing has had plenty of national coverage through the years.
A season was chronicled by the History Channel in a series called “MadHouse” in 2009.
Also, part of the 2018 season was aired during the winter on The Discovery Channel with a few episodes that went behind the scenes of the competitive Modified Division.
“With us being on The History Channel about 10 years ago and then on the Discovery Channel briefly, it showcased what goes on each Saturday night,” Garrison said.
Among the footage that is shown are a few of the championships won by several drivers last season.
“I thought the video is very well done, and I like that NASCAR is reaching out to recognize not only our history but the history of other tracks throughout the country,” Garrison said.