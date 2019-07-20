Dylan Ward apparently likes the No. 5.
Ward was in fifth place in the Sportsman Division points race at Bowman Gray before Saturday's first 20-lap race, but he came up with a more important No. 5 for him.
Ward took the lead from Kevin Neal with seven laps remaining in the first 20-lap Sportsman race and cruised the rest of the way for a in the fifth straight week of racing.
"It's really amazing with all the luck I've got right now," Ward said. "With all the group of people I've got behind me throughout the year. To get five wins in a row here, it's incredible."
Ward started third in the first race behind 14-year-old Chase Robertson and Neal, but it quickly became a battle between Ward and Neal, the 2018 points champion.
"The car's been so good through the corner all year," Ward said. "They work on it day and night just try to get it better through the corners in our cars. It does held doing so many cars and trying new things on different ones and knowing what works and what don't.
"It's definitely a heck of a win. Five in a row."
Tommy Neal finished third, Amber Lynn was fourth and Michael Adams was fifth.
Lynn received attention all week after being arrested following a scuffle with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Newman, last week at practice in the pits. She spent 48 hours in Forsyth County Jail, and a judge in Forsyth District Judge ruled Lynn was allowed to race at Bowman Gray.
Justin Taylor, who is leading the Sportsman Division, finished seventh in the first 20-lap race Saturday night.
In the second 20-lap Sportsman race, Kevin Neal won for the first time this season after fending off Ward. Neal took the lead after John Holleman IV bumped leader Blake Shupe around turn 3 with one lap remaining, which brought out the caution flag.
There was a green-white-checkered finish. Neal won, Ward was second after starting 14th, Tommy Neal was third, and Lynn was fourth.
"We didn't have the best car tonight," Kevin Neal said. "I want to thank Dylan Ward for riding me clean. He could've won two in one night, and I would've probably done it myself to do that. But I appreciate him."
Since June 15, Ward has finished first five times, second fifth, seventh and 11th.
In the Modified Division, Burt Myers continues his winning ways.
Myers, who started slowly this season, picked up his third victory of the season Saturday in the first 25-lap Modified race. He started on the pole and was able to hold off Jonathan Brown for the win.
Myers had a comfortable lead, but there was a caution on lap 18, which forced a seven-lap shootout.
"Unbelievable, man," Myers said. "It's never easy. Never easy. I don't care if it's 100 laps, 25 laps, I don't care if it's a 500-mile lap."
Myers kept the points the lead over Jonathan Brown. Tim Brown, who was in the third place in the points standings, finished third, Lee Jeffreys was fourth and Danny Bohn was fifth.
"I knew if I could get away, I'd be OK," Myers said. "But this is Bowman Gray. It's hard to get away sometimes. It's going to go down to the wire. We all know it, and I hope that these fans are ready for it because everybody here that works on these cars is putting everything they've got into it.
"The last couple years, we've kind of cruised into it. But we're ready, man."
The first 15-lap Stadium Stock race came down to the wire, with Chuck Wall beating Grayson Keaton for the win.
Junior Snow sat on the pole, but Wall took the lead on lap 2. Wall maintained his lead until lap 10. After a caution on lap 10, Keaton got underneath Wall around turn 1, but Wall was able to keep the lead.
With one lap remaining Keaton bumped Wall around turn 4 for the lead, but Wall got close to Keaton and bumped him. Both drivers swerved across the finish line and Bowman Gray track supervisors awarded the win to Wall.
"In the first race of the year when he knocked me out of the way, he said I got into him, so he got into me," Wall said of Keaton. "Well, he got into me so I got into him."
Brandon Brendle was third, Stephen Sanders was fourth and Snow was fifth. Points leader A.J. Sanders, the father of Stephen, finished 10th.