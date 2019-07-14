A frequent driver at Bowman Gray Stadium was arrested Saturday following an alleged altercation that ensued just before the night of races began.
Amber Lynn Burchette, 20, of Walkertown was apprehended by Winston-Salem Police at 6:35 p.m. and charged with simple assault.
According to Lt. J.S. Doss, Burchette — a Sportsman Division driver at Bowman Gray — was arrested at the track.
The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. at Bowman Gray, Doss said.
According to Doss, the incident is considered a “domestic violence issue” and Burchette is being held without bond.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office website, Burchette has a court date set for today.
“The victim went to the magistrate’s office and swore out a warrant, and officers went back down to the track,” Doss said. “They picked her up, arrested her without any incident.”
Loren Pinilis, the public relations director at the track, declined to comment and cited his lack of knowledge on the incident.
Burchette’s arrest also made its way to social media. Several videos shot from different angles depict a verbal argument that turned briefly physical Saturday in the pits at the track. That footage has appeared on a public Facebook page called “Bowman Gray Sportsman,” which has more than 1,400 members.
Burchette won her first Sportsman race at Bowman Gray in May, after switching over from Street Stock after the 2017 season. According to Pinilis, she was the first woman to claim a victory in the division.
This is Burchette’s third year racing the summer series at the track. She won her first race in Street Stock in May 2017 — at the time, one of just a few women to earn a win in the last few decades.