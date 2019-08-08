Bobby Labonte, a former NASCAR driver who will be inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame next year, announced late Wednesday night that he plans to race Saturday under the lights at Bowman Gray. He will drive in the twin 50-lap races in the Modified Division.
Labonte, a winner of 21 NASCAR Cup races in his career, said he went through multiple practice sessions at Bowman Gray during the summer. A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, the 55-year-old will be driving in the first Modified race of his career.
Labonte is returning to competition in the United States after leaving two years ago to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Tour. He raced full time in the Euro series last year and finished 14th in the points, with one top-five finish and four top-10s.