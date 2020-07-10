Blake Kennedy fired a 1 under 69 on Friday to win the SwingThought tour tournament at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course.
Kennedy followed up his 63 on Thursday with a solid round to win with 8 under over the 36 holes. He ended up winning $14,000.
Blake Maum shot 68 to finish 7 under and one shot back.
Six golfers finished at 4 under including Ryan Sullivan of Winston-Salem who shot even-par 70 in his final round.
Chandler White of Clemmons shot 71 to finish in a tie for ninth.
The tour will continue next week at Bermuda Run Country Club.
