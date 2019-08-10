Billy Gregg has seemingly been in every race he's competed in this season in the Street Stock Division at Bowman Gray.
He continued that success Saturday night by dominating the 20-lap race to win his second race of the season. In addition, Gregg 11 top-10 finishes and nine top-five finishes.
Gregg led the final 19 laps and defeated Jacob Creed, Bryan Sykes, Brian Wall and Gerald Robinson Jr.
“Man, it was harder than you think it was,” Gregg said. “The car was skipping and cutting out the last couple restarts. I’ve got to thank Jake Creed. That guy was awful nice to me tonight."
Gregg started the race in third place 20 points behind points leader Jeremy Warren. However, Warren finished sixth and slipped to second place, four points behind Creed. With just 14 points separating first and third place, and double points in all races in next week's season finale, the championship will be determined next week.
In the second 15-lap Stadium Stock "A" race that was shortened to 14 laps because of the 15-minute time limit, Chuck Wall won the race for his 21st win after holding off Grayson Keaton. A.J. Sanders was third, Tyler McDonald was fourth and Junior Snow was fifth.
Daryl Bryant won the first Stadium Stock "B" race that was shortened to 11 laps because of the time limit. Josh Osborne finished second, David Hopkins was third, Smith was fourth and Kyler Staley was fifth.
Wall leads the points with 578, eight more than second-place Sanders. Brandon Brendle, who started in third place in the points, 10 behind Wall, was in a collision in the first lap of the "B" race and had his tire and tire rod torn off. He finished last in 21st and fell 50 points behind Wall.
Tommy Neal won the first 20-lap Sportsman race after defeating Justin Taylor. Kyle Southern finished third, Mitch Gales was fourth and Michael Adams was fifth.
Neal won his third race of the year, and joining him with three wins this season, was Amber Lynn, who won the second 20-lap Sportsman race. She defeated Dylan Ward and she won for the second week in a row. Neal was third, Taylor was fourth and Southern was fifth.
Taylor leads the points with 620, 44 ahead of second-place Neal ahead of next week's 40-lap finale. Ward is third with 562, Southern is fourth with 549 and Adams is fifth with 540.
Also, Brandon Ward and Jonathan Brown won the twin 50-lap Modified races.
Ward won the first race, defeating Tim Brown. Jonathan Brown finished third in the first race ahead of Jason Myers and James Civali.
Jonathan Brown won the second race after pulling away from Danny Bohn. John Holleman, who made his Modified debut in the first race after moving up from Sportsman, was third, followed by Randy Butner and Chris Fleming.
Former NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte made his Bowman Gray debut Saturday night in the Modified Division and finished 10th and 19th respectively.
Burt Myers leads the Modified points chase with 557 points, seven of second-place Tim Brown. Civali is third with 530 and Jonathan Brown is fourth with 501.