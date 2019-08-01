GREENSBORO – Bill Haas is searching.
Haas, a PGA Tour veteran with six victories on his resume, came to the Wyndham Championship grinding like he’s never grinded before. With conditional status on tour he needed a sponsor’s exemption from tournament director Mark Brazil to be here this week, but is thankful for the chance to turn around his season.
On Thursday getting off early in the day he shot a 4 under 66. Not bad for a guy who is playing in his 11th tournament in the last 13 weeks.
“I’ve set myself up for some good play so it’s encouraging,” Haas, a former Wake Forest All-America, said after his round. “You always want to do better, obviously, but I hit some good shots and putted pretty well.”
When Haas, 37, arrived this week he was ranked a distant 140th on the FedEx Cup points list. He needs a top 10 finish on Sunday to salvage his season and make it into the playoffs by jumping into the top 125. He’s not sugarcoating what’s in front of him, nor is he about to give up considering where his game has gone in the last 16 months.
With his wife, Julie, and mother and father (Jay and Jan Haas) along with one of his sisters, Georgia, following him around on Thursday there was plenty of support outside the ropes. Bill welcomed that support.
Some would pinpoint the horrific car accident that Haas was involved in back in February of 2018 near Los Angeles where the driver of the car Haas was riding in was killed. The driver, Mark Gibello, 71, was killed in a head-on accident as they were riding in Gibello’s new Ferrari.
Haas, luckily, walked away with a minor knee injury but it was a traumatic ordeal. Haas and his wife, Julie, were staying with the Gibello family while Bill was supposed to be playing in the Genesis Open.
If anything, Haas said he’s gained perspective after going through it but doesn’t want to use the accident as an excuse for his play.
“It’s one of those things and I don’t blame that for my poor golf or anything like that,” Haas said. “There is no one thing but certainly when anything traumatic happens to people I have more respect for them for what it can do to you mentally and physically. The golf ball doesn’t know who is hitting it and I feel like I can still hit it and with that said I should be able to compete when I’m at my best.”
Jay Haas, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour who is still competitive on the PGA Champions Tour at age 65, says there was never any foul play in the accident, which happened at 6:30 p.m. "The police determined it was just that, an accident," Jay said.
As for his son’s struggles on the course, Jay said he’s proud of the way he’s fought through it and is determined to regain his form. In 2011 he was the FedEx Cup champion and in 2012 he was good enough to be ranked 12th in the world.
When Haas was involved in the accident he was ranked 67th in the world, but comes into this week ranked 338th in the world.
“I don’t know how you quantify how much that hurt him,” Jay said. “I’ve never had anything like that happen to me. So I don’t know what he’s been going through in that regard. I know recently he said to Jan that he thinks about it every day so that has to weigh on him a little bit.”
Jay, who made 799 career starts on the PGA Tour, says he’s encouraged that Bill is trying to fight through the tough times.
“He told me a few months ago that he's getting (mad) about his golf so he said 'I guess I’m forgetting about (the accident) a little more,” Jay said.
Before he arrived here Haas, whose last win was in January of 2015 at the Humana Challenge in Palm Springs, California, he had a tie for 10th and a tie for 11th at the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship. It was an encouraging sign that he hopes will show up this week.
He will need at least a top 10 finish on Sunday to get into the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, where he missed for the first time in his career last season.
“I have to keep rolling and stay positive and it’s hard to do that when there is some negative things going on like shooting 72 and 73,” Haas said. “Everybody tells you and the support I’m given is all about staying positive but at the same time it’s difficult. Again, I think good play will take care of it and that’s what I’m searching for.”
Jay said another adjustment for his son is navigating home life in Greenville, S.C. with three children below the age of seven. Jay went through the same adjustment period during his days on the PGA Tour.
“He and Julie have three kids at home so that’s always a challenge because priorities change and that’s just life,” Jay said. “I remember when we had three kids at home and I was playing Jan stopped travelling to the tournaments so there were times I wanted to be home instead of playing.”
Bill, who is wearing glasses this season for the first time, says he’ll likely get fitted for contacts or have Lasik surgery in the off-season. He said that he’s not about to give up on the game where he’s earned more than $30 million in his career after graduating from Wake Forest in 2004.
“It’s been a tough go, but at the same time I’m only 37,” Haas said. “It’s not the age in golf to call it quits and I’m still going to try my hardest and work through it. Hopefully something good will happen here soon.”