It’s been seven years since Tomas Berdych played a competitive tennis match at the Winston-Salem Open.
And that match — a three-set thriller against Greensboro native John Isner on a steamy August afternoon — still resonates as the most exciting match in the now nine-year history of the tournament.
Berdych did everything but win the match. He had a 6-5 lead in the third-set tiebreaker but missed a backhand volley at match point. That allowed Isner to escape with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11) victory in a match that had the capacity crowd on the edge of their seats all afternoon.
The victory gave Isner his second-consecutive Winston-Salem Open title.
Berdych and Isner returned to Winston-Salem the next year with anticipation high for a possible rematch, but both players pulled out with injuries before their first matches.
That Berdych-Isner match was more like Davis Cup competition than an ATP Tournament final. Berdych had three people cheering for him — his parents and girlfriend Ester Satorova. Isner had more than 3,000 fans rooting him on.
“The matches with John are always very close,” he said. “Sometimes you only get once chance. You take it and it’s your match. The atmosphere for that match was great. The fans were not against me. They were just for John.”
Berdych, 33, received a wild card for this year’s tournament and will be back on the stadium court at 7 p.m. today against longtime opponent Andreas Seppi of Italy. Berdych has an 8-2 record against Seppi, 35, and has won their past seven meetings.
“We have played a lot of times and know each other really well,” Berdych said. “We always have really good matches. He is one of the players I kind of like to play. He is not going to give me any free points.”
Berdych has been slowed by hip and back injuries for much of the 2019 season. He missed four months before Wimbledon and wasn’t in the best of shape physically when he returned to the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in June, losing in the first round to American Taylor Fritz in straight sets.
“The year has been up and down for me and really quite rough,” he said. “I was really not ready to play at Wimbledon, but I wanted to because it’s one of my favorite tournaments. I didn’t really have much time to practice.”
Berdych has been working his way back into shape on the practice courts the past few weeks and feels like he is ready to get back into action.
“The back feels good,” he said. “That’s why I am here. I started to train right after Wimbledon. So far everything is going well (on the practice courts). I am looking forward to playing some matches. I hope my body can stay in one piece and I can go to New York (and play in the U.S. Open).”
When in peak form, Berdych is one of world’s best players. He has been ranked in the top 10 for a total of 369 weeks during his career. His highest ranking is No. 4, which he achieve in May of 2015. Because he has been sidelined for so long in 2019, his ranking has dropped to 103, the first time he has been out of the top 100 since 2004.
Although this will be only Berdych’s second appearance in Winston-Salem, he likes everything about the tournament.
“This place has it all,” he said. “There are a lot of outside courts and a nice center court. I remember the last time I was here it was raining, but we were able to practice on the indoor courts.
“Everything is really nice and convenient,” he added. “The town is not far from the tournament. Sometimes it’s tiring when you have to drive long distances, like New York and Shanghai. I like these little places, especially the week before the big events. I am glad to be back.”