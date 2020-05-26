Art Blevins, one of the most positive people you will ever meet, says he now needs a lot of positive vibes and prayers from the countless children and their families that he mentored in his 38 years of working for the city of Winston-Salem’s recreation department.
Blevins, who has been a diabetic for several years, started losing weight and his back and stomach wouldn’t stop hurting. He went to the doctor several times before finally getting the call late last week.
“The doctor said the cancer is also in my liver and kidney so I went in and they did a complete work so now I have to see what treatments I will go through,” Blevins said.
Blevins has been a positive influence on the community for as long as anybody can remember. From mentoring the countless children at the recreation center to going above and beyond to be an influence in children’s lives.
For the last 25 years or so, even after his retirement from Hanes Hosiery, he’s taken children and sometimes their parents to Wake Forest football and basketball games through a special program. It was a program that Charlie Davis started when he was an assistant athletics director at Wake Forest and has continued to this day, thanks to Blevins.
“That’s a great program and it's called 'Coaches Kids' where we make sure the kids who might not ever be able to afford a Wake Forest ticket to a football or basketball game can go,” Blevins said. “We have a great time with those kids and sometimes there’s 25 or more that meet at the statue for the football games and we go to the games.”
Blevins said Randy Norris, a guidance counselor at Reagan High School, has helped sponsor the program for several years.
“She’s a great lady and others like Julie Griffin have helped make the program possible,” Blevins said.
Griffin said in an email that Blevins called her to tell her the news.
“He wanted to let me know and he asked for prayers from Deacon Nation,” Griffin said. “He has touched so many lives…. Art is a very special human being - the most giving person I've ever known.”
Since his retirement from the recreation department Blevins has been spending more time with his wife, Ruth Anne, and their daughter Kayla, who graduated from North Carolina two years ago. He’s also been taking care of his mother, Ann Farris.
“It was about a month ago when Ruth Anne kind of noticed I was losing weight,” Blevins said, “but then when my back started hurting really bad I knew I had get it checked out.”
During his time at Hanes Hosiery Blevins also reached out to local celebrities with his annual Hang The Net basketball event that lasted 25 years. Locals such as Cameron Kent, a former WXII reporter, Jim Caldwell, a former Wake Forest football coach, Phil Ford, a former UNC basketball star, Josh Howard, a former Wake Forest and NBA star, as well as others such as Big House Gaines, the legendary former basketball coach at WSSU, all lent their time to help Blevins out and entertain the children.
There would also be a slam dunk contest for the local college and high school stars in the area and all of the children from the other recreation centers would come to Hanes Hosiery to fill up the gym.
“I miss those,” Blevins said about the Hang the Net where the celebrity shooters tried to wrap the net around the rim on made 3-pointers. “Those were some fun events and I think the kids really got a kick out of seeing those celebrities up close and meeting them.”
For nearly 40 years Blevins, a Parkland High School graduate, coached every sport at all of his stops at the various recreation branches throughout Winston-Salem. He started at Skyland Recreation Center in 1979, was then at Rupert Bell Park Center before spending some time South Fork. His long association with Hanes Hosiery started in 1992.
Through the years of mentoring all of those children, who would eventually grow up and have their own children, he tried to stay in touch. He said once those children got into high school and if they played a sport he would try and go watch them play.
He said that Josh Howard, who grew up around the Reynolds Park Recreation Department, would come play to Hanes Hosiery’s AAU tournaments.
“I’ve known Josh since he was about 12-years-old,” Blevins said. “He was always good to us and came back in the summers when he could even when he was in the NBA.”
Howard, who lives in Dallas and is now the head coach at the University of North Dallas, said he was definitely influenced by Blevins when he was growing up in Winston-Salem. The summer before he went to Wake Forest Howard won the slam dunk contest at Hanes Hosiery during the Hang the Net.
“I’m a product of what he taught me in how to mentor young men because Art was about love and he didn’t see color or any of that,” said Howard, a Wake Forest graduate who played 12 years in the NBA. “He’s a pillar in the city and what he did is show kids on that side of Winston how you could succeed in life.”
Kent, who is now a full-time author after retiring from WXII, said there’s not a person in Winston-Salem who has a bigger heart than Blevins.
“Everything he did was for the kids and that’s his motivation in life,” Kent said. “I’m at a loss for words. I do know that he’ll get a lot of prayers from a lot of people because he means so much to so many.”
