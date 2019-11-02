Area cross country teams once again had strong finishes at the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional held at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday.
Both the West Forsyth boys and girls teams won the meet. The boys had a team score of 64 — 15 points ahead of Charlotte Myers Park. Reynolds finished third with 108 points, and Reagan placed fourth, scoring 109.
The Titans’ Jeremy Eldredge finished fourth with a time of 16:35.07, followed by Spencer Baldwin of Reagan in fifth at 16:37.81. West Forsyth’s Drew Okon (16:38.36) along with Reynolds’ Harrison Hickman (16:41.24) and David Nicholson (16:42.82) placed sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
The top four teams and top seven runners from non-qualifying teams compete in the Class 4-A championship on Nov. 9 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex. The Class 3-A, 2-A and 1-A championships will also be held at the site.
The West Forsyth girls team scored 33 points, ahead of Reagan in second with 64. Reynolds placed fourth with 116 points. Kendall Phillips of West Forsyth was runner-up with a time of 19:15.71, behind the Raiders’ first-place finisher in Gwen Parks at 18:57.78.
Carolina Echols of Reynolds (19:24.15) was third. West Forsyth’s Bailey Reutinger (20:02.82) and Eliza Broce (20:03.66) rounded out the top five, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.
At the Class 3-A Midwest Regional at McAlpine Greenway Park in Charlotte, Mount Tabor had both its boys and girls teams qualify for state meets.
The Spartans’ boys team finished third with 91 points, as Matthews Weddington won the regional scoring with 36 points. Jacob Gallant of Mount Tabor was runner-up with a time of 16:04.80.
The girls team finished fourth with 108 points, as Frances Whitworth (18:41.10) placed seventh. Waxhaw Cuthbertson won the regional with 27 points.
In the Class 2-A and 1-A Midwest Regional at Fisher River Park in Dobson, several area teams had solid finishes. The Atkins boys team won the Class 2-A meet with 56 points, as Oak Grove finished second scoring 123. Central Davidson and East Davidson had 142 and 162 points to place fourth and fifth, respectively.
With 21 teams competing in the regional, five qualify for the state meet. Atkins’ Ben Armentrout won with a time of 16:26.50 as teammate Walter Sellars (16:35.10) was runner-up.
Out of girls teams, East Davidson won the meet with 102 points — 40 ahead of West Stokes in third. Atkins placed fourth with 158 points, and Ashe County was fifth with 164.
Four out of the top five runners were from area teams. Mahaley Cronk of Ashe County won with a time of 20:38.18, as Wilkes Central’s Maddie Beard was runner-up at 20:48.75. East Davidson’s Summer Watkins (21:19.81) was fourth and Maggie Hill of West Stokes (21:20.31) was fifth.
In Class 1-A, the Bishop McGuinness boys team won the meet with 39 points, as Jose Hernandez (17:21.75) and Dominic Zecca (17:53.38) finished first and third, respectively. East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger (17:53.81) was fourth, and Mount Airy’s Austin Eaton (18:00.18) placed fifth.
North Stokes qualified out of girls teams, placing fourth with 122 points — that included a top finish from Abigail Hamric (19:38.15). East Surry’s Sara Windsor (20:53.09) finished third, with Rachel Overby of North Stokes (21:14.78) in fifth.
At the Class 1-A West Regional at Southside Park in Newton, Hannah Oliver of Elkin placed second out of runners from girls teams competing. She clocked in at 19:42.89.
