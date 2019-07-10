Anna Howerton, playing on her home course at Pine Knolls, fired a 5-under 67 on Wednesday to grab the second-round lead at the 67th Forsyth Junior Golf Tournament.
The final round will be on Thursday at Reynolds Park.
Howerton, a rising freshman at Reagan, is at 141 (3 under) through 36 holes and has a two-shot lead on Sam Haggas, who shot a 3-under 69 on Wednesday. Sitting four shots back are Adam Budd and Evan Owen, who shot 73 and 71, respectively.
Paul Mclean followed up his first-round 82 on Tuesday at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course with a 67 to tie Howerton for low round of the day.
In the Cubs Division for golfers 12 and under, Luke Tisdale shot 33 on Wednesday and has a comfortable lead over Jefferson Spires heading into the final round. Spires shot a 42 on Wednesday and trails Tisdale by 15 shots.
67th Forsyth Junior scores at Pine Knolls (Par-72): Anna Howerton 74-67-141; Sam Haggas 74-69-143; Adam Budd 72-73-145; Evan Owen 74-71-145; Kieran Smith 74-71-145; Mason Beshears 76-73-149; Paul Mclean 82-67-149; Rhodes Baker 82-75-157; Will Bland 82-78-160; Brincent Mitchell 83-78-161; Braden Gay 89-74-163; Cameron Malboeuf 87-77-164; Isaiah Trollinger 86-79-165; Ryan McMahon 94-78-172; Dalton Pike 90-83-173; Tyler McPherson 93-81-174; Ben Borchelt 87-89-176; Cameron Witherspoon 88-92-180; Andrew Teague 91-89-180; Sadie Meacham 99-82-181; Hayden Craver 98-91-189; Logan Crawford 105-96-201. Cubs Division (12 and under, 9 holes): Luke Tisdale 35-33-68; Jefferson Spires 41-42-83; Hillary Gong 43-40-83; Reece Hart 50-45-95. Girls (9 holes, 13 and older): Allison Dell 49-48-97; Kristina Perdue 55-47-102
Tee-times (Thursday at Reynolds Park) No. 1 tee: 7:30 a.m. - Cameron Witherspoon, Hayden Craver, Logan Crawford, Sadie Mecham; 7:40 - Braden Gay, Cameron Malboeuf, Dalton Pike, Ben Borchelt; 7:50 - Mason Beshears, Rhodes Baker, Will Bland; 8 a.m. - Ryan McMahon, Tyler McPherson, Andrew Teague; 8:10 - Isaiah Trollinger, Brincent Mitchell, Kieran Smith, Paul Mclean; 8:20 - Sam Haggas, Adam Budd, Evan Owen, Anna Howerton. No. 10 tee – 7:30 a.m. - Allison Dell, Kristina Perdue; 7:40 - Luke Tisdale, Jefferson Spires, Hillary Gong, Reece Hart